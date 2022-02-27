Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Inter Parfums worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $198,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,424 shares of company stock worth $5,747,982. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $94.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

