Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 878.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,407 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 49.5% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Canada Goose by 25.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Canada Goose by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.