Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 223.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $87,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Futu by 10.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $219,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.44.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

