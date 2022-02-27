Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,467 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.48 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Dynavax Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.