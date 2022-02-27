Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,359,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
FORG stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90. ForgeRock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 over the last ninety days.
About ForgeRock (Get Rating)
ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ForgeRock (FORG)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.