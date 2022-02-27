Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,359,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

FORG stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90. ForgeRock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several research firms recently commented on FORG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 over the last ninety days.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

