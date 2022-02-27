Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 3,640 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Gentherm worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THRM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.