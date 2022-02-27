Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 3,640 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Gentherm worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THRM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
Gentherm stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.
In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentherm (THRM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.