Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alphatec worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphatec by 496.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 791,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alphatec by 2,528.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 754,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $5,016,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.71.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.