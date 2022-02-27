Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 739.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,765 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 448,777 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 318,462 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $55.80 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

