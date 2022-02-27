Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NARI stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.60 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $26,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $593,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,835 shares of company stock worth $13,928,752. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

