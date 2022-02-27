Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 646.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

