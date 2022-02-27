SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $30,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,076,000 after acquiring an additional 342,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of SSNC opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

