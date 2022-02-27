Stacks 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.25 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $22.25 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00196497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00201260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.62 or 0.07045676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,300,030,493 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

