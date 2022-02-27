Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,586 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $964.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

