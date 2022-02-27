Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCM. Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

