Step Finance Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $514,121.72 and $8.21 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Step Finance

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

