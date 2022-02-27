Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.