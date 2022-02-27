STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 71.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,635,000 after purchasing an additional 377,236 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $237.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

