stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.12 or 0.06901167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.92 or 1.00175689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.