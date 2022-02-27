STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.45 ($57.33).

Several research firms recently commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM opened at €38.27 ($43.48) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.18 and a 200 day moving average of €40.15.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.