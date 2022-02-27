STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $33,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,154,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 340,556 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.