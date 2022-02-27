Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 259.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,725,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 71,839 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,293. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

