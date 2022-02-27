Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 3,244 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Target by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

