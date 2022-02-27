Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $300.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

