Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 99,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

