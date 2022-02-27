Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

