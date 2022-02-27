Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 240.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

