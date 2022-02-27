Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $293.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.30 and its 200-day moving average is $335.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

