Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 293.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $241.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

