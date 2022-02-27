Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,741,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

