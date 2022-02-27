Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,281 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

