Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $2,447,612 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $513.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.40. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

