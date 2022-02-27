Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,075.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3,320.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.