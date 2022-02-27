Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $416,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $261,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 518.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $453.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.52 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.86. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.