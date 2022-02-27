Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

