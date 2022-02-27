Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $103.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $103.60 and a 52-week high of $109.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

