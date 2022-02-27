Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,295 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS opened at $76.10 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

