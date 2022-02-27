Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. TNF LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.15. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

