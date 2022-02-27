Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $272.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.