Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

