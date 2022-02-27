Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Financial Review

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strattec Security and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $485.30 million 0.31 $29.90 million $2.80 13.53 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strattec Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Strattec Security and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security 2.45% 5.16% 3.54% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Strattec Security on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles. The firm also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

