Stream Protocol (STPL) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $32,522.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00110061 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 280,798,531 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.