Strike Price Tops $41.08 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $128.20 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $41.08 or 0.00105067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.37 or 0.07060397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,059.04 or 0.99904006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,903 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

