Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 377.50 ($5.13).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.26) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.90) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

KETL opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.31) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £503.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 222 ($3.02) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.30).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

