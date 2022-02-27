Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $265.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

