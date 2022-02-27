Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.74 EPS

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($2.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 582,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.97. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 26,112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

SMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

