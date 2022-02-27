Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $30,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUI opened at $184.66 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.68. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

