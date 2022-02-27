SUN (SUN) Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.38 or 0.06952131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,074.81 or 0.99609722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

