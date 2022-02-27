Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $254,575.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $254,575.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.18 or 0.07102763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00073051 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,922,285 coins and its circulating supply is 345,689,791 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.