SuperRare Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.64 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $50.10 million and approximately $20.64 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00110388 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

