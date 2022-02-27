Synergy (SNRG) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $211,538.11 and $8.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Synergy has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synergy Coin Profile

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Synergy Coin Trading

